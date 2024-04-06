Sounds to Sign Honorary Player From Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will sign an honorary player, Lane, who is a patient at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to a season-long contract at the Nashville Sounds season ticket member “Meet the Team” lunch on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.

Sounds General Manager and COO Adam English and Field Manager Rick Sweet will welcome Lane to the team for the 2024 season. Lane has battled medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor and is thriving with the care received at Monroe Carell.

Lane will spend several days and nights with the team throughout the season, participating in batting practice and hanging around the clubhouse.

“We’re thrilled to have Lane join the club for the season,” said English. “His tenacious spirit and toughness in the face of adversity are an inspiration for his coaches and teammates.”

On October 7th, 2022, Lane was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. He had a very successful surgery to remove the tumor. Following surgery, he completed 6 weeks of proton radiation at St. Jude followed by 4 months of aggressive chemotherapy at Vanderbilt. He continues to get scans every three months at Vanderbilt, but his latest scans have shown no signs of cancer! Throughout all of Lane’s treatments he showed incredible strength and bravery and has loved talking with other kids who are going through cancer treatment. After missing his entire fourth grade year, he is now in school full time finishing the fifth grade.

“We are grateful for the Nashville Sounds’ longstanding partnership and unwavering support — on and off the field — of Monroe Carell patients and families,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell. “We are thrilled to see the honorary player program continue this season to celebrate our patients and to shine a light on our mission to bring hope and healing to children and families.”

Lane loves to play tennis, write comic books, and hang out with his friends. He’s also the best big brother to his brother Eli and sister, Ella. He loves watching baseball and going to the Sounds games! He is so excited to be a part of the team this year!

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

