Springer Joins Blue Raiders Volleyball for 2024 Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — April 2, 2024 – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team has announced the signing of transfer Brooke Springer. She will be transferring from Evansville to Middle Tennessee for the 2024 season and will be joining the team in the Fall.

“We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Brooke Springer to the MTSU Volleyball family,” said MTSU Head Coach Chuck Crawford . “Brooke comes to MTSU with a ton of experience that is sure to make an immediate impact on our team! She is a very talented middle blocker that works incredibly hard in transition. However, it is her blocking that grabbed our attention! We look forward to having her amazing personality and athletic ability in our program this season!”

Last season, Springer earned 61 kills and 88 total blocks. The Henderson, Ky. native averaged .99 blocks per set. She set a career-high with eight kills in a match at Indiana State.

