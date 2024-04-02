Solar Eclipse Watch Parties 2024

On Monday, April 8, the Nashville area will be in the path of 95 percent totality of the solar eclipse.
There will be watch parties in the area to celebrate the event.
1Tanger Outlets Nashville
12 pm – 4 pm
4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville
Guests can join the fun in The Green and receive a complimentary pair of solar eclipse glasses and space-themed snacks, while supplies last. Face painting, space-themed crafts, themed music and prizes will add to the festivities.
2General Jackson Showboat
11:15 am – 2:30 pm
2812 Opryland Drive, Nashville
The General Jackson Showboat will welcomes guests aboard for the Tennessee Legends + Solar Eclipse Cruise from 11:15 – 2:30 p.m. In addition to the showboat’s regularly scheduled lunch cruise featuring the Tennessee Legends show, guests will also experience the eclipse while cruising down the Cumberland River.
3Middle Tennessee State University
12:45 pm – 2:45 pm
Wiser Patton Science Hall, Old Main Circle, Murfreesboro
Professor Eric Klumpe said the observatory near Wiser-Patten Science Hall will be open from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., weather permitting, for the eclipse. Scientists said Murfreesboro will have 93% totality compared to 100% totality hundreds of miles away, covering states from Texas to Maine.
People are welcome to come to campus with lawn chairs to witness the rare, natural phenomenon, department officials said. The Physics and Astronomy Department will provide eclipse glasses or people can bring their own protective eyewear. The observatory telescope has protective filters.
John Hall, assistant manager with MTSU Parking Services, said parking will be available in the Rutherford Lot without permits on a first-come, first-served basis, with bus transportation available.
All other visitors are requested to use parking meters or obtain a permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or print a visitor pass at https://mtsu.t2hosted.com ;visitor permits are $2 per day.
4Adventure Science Center
800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
9 am – 3 pm
SHOWS IN THE SUDEKUM PLANETARIUM:
Eclipse: The Sun Revealed
Learn how to safely observe eclipses, why they happen, and how the study of eclipses has advanced science with this original show in the Sudekum Planetarium.
ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THE DAY:
i2 Makerspace
DIY pinhole solar viewers
UV Bead Keychains (Outdoors)
Visitors will make keychains using UV-activated beads. See how beads covered in different SPF sunscreens react differently to the sun’s UV rays and learn why it’s important to protect your skin from UV rays – even 93 million miles away from the sun! Will the keychains change colors when the sun is partially hidden during the eclipse?
Solar Car Races (Indoors)
Race a solar car using a UV flashlight! Visitors will race solar-powered cars. Place them on the track to see whose car can make it to the finish line. Will a car stop in the middle of the track? How can it be recharged on the spot? We will talk about solar car technology and the benefits (and disadvantages) of having technology powered by the sun.
Solar Art (Outdoors)
Make your own solar art with UV-activated paper. Place stencils, leaves, flowers, and other objects on paper and watch as the UV energy from the sun “paints” a design. Then, take your sun art home!
NASA Livestream of Totality (Indoors, Cosmic Rays Stage)
We will be streaming NASA’s live stream from the path of totality. This will be on the Cosmic Rays screen for visitors to view all day.
Eclipse Viewing with Telescopes* (Indoors)
Safely view the partial solar eclipse up-close through a telescope outfitted with the proper solar filters. Disclaimer: Do NOT use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars, or telescopes. This equipment requires the proper solar filters to be used safely and effectively.
5Stewart Williams Furniture, Springfield
801 Memorial Boulevard in Springfield
12 pm – 2:30 pm
On Monday, April 8, 2024, Springfield residents are expected to experience a 95.9% magnitude solar eclipse – close, but not total!
Stewart Williams Furniture is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party from 12pm – 2:30pm on April 8. Stewart Williams Furniture is located at 801 Memorial Boulevard in Springfield. The event will also feature food trucks and educational stations.
6Cedars of Lebanon State Park
328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon
1 pm – 2:30 pm
Join the Cedars of Lebanon State Park for an amazing experience of viewing the 94% partial solar eclipse!
Stop by the Nature Center for fun eclipse activities and learn all about the science behind the Eclipse! Glasses will be available, so you don’t need to bring any.
The eclipse will begin at 12:45pm with maximum at 2:03pm and will end at 3:20pm.
7Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville
12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Head to the Bier Garten to watch the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 from 12:44-3:20pm. Limited Eclipse Glasses will be available for you viewing pleasure