Franklin’s Maureen Thornton Appointed to Middle Tennessee Electric Board of Directors

Middle Tennessee Electric’s Nominating Committee appointed Maureen Thornton of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

The purpose of the meeting was to fill the remainder of the term of former board member Ann Little, who retired from the board at the end of February. The meeting followed a process by which the cooperative solicited interested candidates through a posting in the March issue of The Tennessee Magazine. Tuesday’s meeting included an interview of the eligible candidates by the Nominating Committee.

“Ms. Thornton expressed herself and her interest in serving MTE’s members extremely well,” said Nominating Committee Chairman Teb Batey of Rutherford County. “We appreciate the service of Ms. Little to the cooperative, and we welcome Ms. Thornton as a member of MTE’s Board of Directors. It was a unanimous vote by the committee.”

MTE’s Nominating Committee, which is elected by the cooperative’s membership each year, exists to nominate candidates to run for open seats on MTE’s Board of Directors, and it also appoints new board members in cases where an existing board member does not or cannot finish a term.

Ms. Thornton is the President & CEO of Visit Franklin, which is the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Prior to Visit Franklin, Thornton served as the Vice President of Strategic Tourism Initiatives at Visit Houston. Before joining Visit Houston, she was Vice President & Regional Director within the Tourism Practice for Development Counsellors International. A graduate of the University of Miami, Thornton began her career in media relations at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.