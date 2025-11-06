FAA to Cut Flights 10% at 40 Major Airports

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed Wednesday plans to decrease air traffic by 10% in 40 high-traffic markets starting Friday morning, a rare action taken to maintain safety standards as air traffic controllers display fatigue during the extended government shutdown, reports AP.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the government shutdown began Oct. 1.

While the Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is not among the airports affected, BNA representatives say “we do fly to many of the impacted airports. We highly recommend all passengers check directly with their airline prior to arriving at the airport for the most up-to-date flight information and any potential travel impacts. BNA will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with our federal partners to ensure the safe and efficient operation of all flights.”

Here is a list of airports affected, according to the Associated Press:

1. Anchorage International in Alaska

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio

7. Dallas Love Field in Texas

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

9. Denver International in Colorado

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

14. Honolulu International in Hawaii

15. Houston Hobby in Texas

16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia

17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

18. Indianapolis International in Indiana

19. John F. Kennedy International in New York

20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

21. Los Angeles International in California

22. LaGuardia Airport in New York

23. Orlando International in Florida

24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois

25. Memphis International in Tennessee

26. Miami International in Florida

27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

28. Oakland International in California

29. Ontario International in California

30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois

31. Portland International in Oregon

32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

34. San Diego International in California

35. Louisville International in Kentucky

36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

37. San Francisco International in California

38. Salt Lake City International in Utah

39. Teterboro in New Jersey

40. Tampa International in Florida

