OBITUARY: Delbert Ronald Coggins

Delbert Ronald Coggins (Del), age 84, passed quietly and reverently into his heavenly home October 6, 2025.

Del spent his professional life as an educator. First, as a teacher at the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee, and then as Headmaster of Tunica Academy in Tunica, Mississippi, Grace St. Luke’s Episcopal school in Memphis, Tennessee, and Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. He was Assistant Headmaster at the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Del was born in Tallapoosa, Georgia. He grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, where he attended White Station High School. He was honored as Mr. White Station. He received his BA from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and his MA from the University of Memphis.

He was preceded in death by parents, Herman Coggins and Bernice Dye, and brother Donnie. He was a devoted family man, and his family was his greatest love. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne Clark; sons Jon Clark (Pam) and David Christian; granddaughters Calli and Addi; sisters Dee Davis and Debbie Taylor; brother Jim Dye (Sheri); in-laws Carole Berryman (Scott), Larry Clark (Linda), and Barbara Lebo (Bill). Del was uncle to Stephanie Nelson (Lee), Brian Coggins (Holly), John Berryman (Marie), Brian Berryman (Tracy), Carrie Anne Berryman (Marcel Rodriguez), Teresa Wimberly (Cory), Stacy Clark (Linda) and Mason (Emilie), and Christen Dye.

Del was a devout Christian and a bible scholar. As an educator, Del touched many lives. He leaves behind many cherished friends.

If anyone wishes to honor Del with a memorial, please consider Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ or Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 1061 Shady Lane, Tunica, Mississippi 38676.

Del’s Celebration of Life and inurnment will take place November 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Tunica, Mississippi.

