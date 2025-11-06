OBITUARY: Paul Howard Dement

Paul Howard Dement, age 81, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Alive Hospice surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Paul and Birdie Lee Dement and was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Elaine Florida Dement, and his sister, Hazel O’Nions.

He is survived by his children, Bryan Dement and wife Amy, Mark Dement and wife Melissa, and Joy Chambers and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Ramsey Dement, Makenna Dement, Silas Chambers, and Anna Chambers; as well as a host of other loving family members and friends.

Mr. Dement was a longtime member of Lascassas Baptist Church. He worked for 27 years at Chromalox before joining Carrier Corporation, where he retired in 2005 after 13 years of dedicated service. Paul was known for his strong work ethic and sense of fairness—values he carried throughout his life.

In addition to his professional life, Paul was a lifelong hobby farmer. The farm was his favorite place to be—a place where his love of hard work and sense of purpose came together. He found peace in staying busy and comfort in the quiet satisfaction of a job well done.

Above all, Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family was the heart of his world, and he expressed his love through consistent acts of care and devotion. He was the dependable center of his family, and his example of hard work, fairness, and love will continue to guide them for generations to come.

Visitation with the Dement family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. until the time of graveside services beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Don McMurray will officiate, and family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mr. Dement may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. An online guestbook for the Dement family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.