Everything New Coming to Hulu July 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in July 2024.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2024
July 1
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer | 2009
2012 | 2009
Alien: Covenant | 2017
Aliens | 1986
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
Angels & Demons | 2009
Aniara | 2018
Behind Enemy Lines | 2001
The Big Wedding | 2013
Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
The Cable Guy | 1996
Couples Retreat | 2009
Courage Under Fire | 1996
Cry Macho | 2021
The Da Vinci Code | 2006
Ford v Ferrari | 2019
Funny People | 2009
Garden State | 2004
Get Out | 2017
The Guilty | 2018
Hail Satan? | 2019
Just Go With It | 2011
The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
Margaret. | 2011
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mortal Engines | 2018
The Namesake | 2007
Predators | 2010
The Predator | 2018
Rough Night | 2017
The Salt Of The Earth | 2015
Sex Tape | 2014
Shanghai Knights | 2003
Shanghai Noon | 2000
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022
Source Code | 2011
Step Brothers | 2008
Super Troopers | 2002
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
Tangerine | 2015
Tragedy Girls | 2017
Wrath Of The Titans | 2012
July 2
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022
July 3
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone | 2024
The Monk and the Gun | 2023
Muzzle
July 7
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019
July 8
13 Assassins | 2010
Jesus Camp | 2006
The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
July 9
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom | 2023
Tyrel | 2018
July 12
Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie | 2023
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 1) | 2023
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 2) | 2023
Iliza’s Locals (Ep. 3) | 2023
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020
Scrambled
July 15
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I’m Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 17
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake | 2018
July 19
Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American | 2023
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer | 2024
July 23
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme | 2023
July 25
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter | 2023
July 26
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs | 2024
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020
July 29
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30
Betrayal: A Father’s Secret: Complete Docuseries
