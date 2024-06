Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Signing Class

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Basketball and head coach Lennie Acuff as announced the 2024-25 signing class. The program will add five players to bolster its returners from the 2023-24 20-win team.

MILES WHITE – GUARD – JUNIOR – 6′ 3” – 185lb

KELLAN BOYLAN – GUARD/FORWARD – JUNIOR – 6′ 7” – 200lb

CHARLIE WILLIAMS – CENTER – JUNIOR – 6′ 10” – 220lb

GYASI POWELL – GUARD – SENIOR – 6′ 3” – 195lb

ROSS CANDELINO – GUARD – JUNIOR – 6′ 5” – 200lb

More info at Lipscomb

