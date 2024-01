NASHVILLE – January 16, 2024 – Lipscomb Men’s Basketball’s Dylan Faulkner was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week after an incredible performance in Lipscomb’s victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Faulkner had a career night, with a career-high 15 points. His incredible stat line included seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks in the victory to propel Lipscomb to a 2-1 record in ASUN play.

Source: Lipscomb

