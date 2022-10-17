Monday, October 17, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeDeandre Conway Arrested Saturday For Fatal Shooting of Terry Farmer
CrimeHendersonvilleNashvilleNews

Deandre Conway Arrested Saturday For Fatal Shooting of Terry Farmer

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1

From Metro Police

October 15, 2022 – Deandre Conway, 23, was booked a short time ago on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant for the death of Terry Farmer Thursday night. He was located this morning on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville and was arrested by TITANS detectives.

Conway was identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting of Farmer, 24, during an argument in the parking lot of a Rio Vista Drive apartment complex. Farmer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Additional charges are anticipated against Conway for the subsequent fatal crash on Gallatin Pike South that killed Landen Guye, 17, and injured four other teens. Conway was fleeing the homicide scene at the time in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He abandoned the truck and fled the crash scene on foot.

Previous articlePhoto of the Week: October 17, 2022
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.