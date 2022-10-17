Photo of the Week: October 17, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the UT vs Alabama game on Saturday, Oct 16. Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49, with a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath delivering the final blow to the Crimson Tide. After McGrath’s game-winning kick, Vols fans swarmed the field in celebration, which included both goalposts coming down.

***

