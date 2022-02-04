Sometimes we can fall into a rut when it comes to gifting for annual holidays. Some of the most common, and appreciated, gifts for Valentine’s Day are flowers, chocolates and, of course, a nice dinner. If you want to get creative and try something new this year for Valentine’s Day, may we suggest a fabulous Spa Day for Two?

Create a Lasting Memory

Creating memories as a couple is an important factor for every couple. Whether this is your first Valentine’s Day together or your 20th, having a relaxing spa day full of self-care and rejuvenation that you are able to experience together is sure to produce a bond and a memory that you will look back on for years to come.

Experience Intimacy

Our “Couple’s Peace” package is specifically designed to create an intimate experience between couples. In fact, we have built an entire couple’s room in our spa just for you! Relax under a ceiling of twinkling lights while you enjoy a couple’s massage before being whisked away for a couple’s pedicure.

Enjoy Seclusion

While the city hustles and bustles with Valentine’s Day activity, you two can indulge in some quiet time that puts the focus on you, and only you two. Being in a romantic environment with the person you love, receiving relaxing massages from one of the area’s top professionals, you and your Valentine can be spoiled in private rather than standing in packed restaurants with huge lines.

What do we Recommend?

Our top suggestion for a couple’s Valentine’s experience would be our Couples Peace Package. The Couple’s Peace Package includes your choice of a 60 or 90-minute couples massage in our private and specially designed couple’s room and a luxury couple’s pedicure in one of our state-of-the-art massage chairs.

Want to make it extra special? If you want to make your Couples Peace Package extra special, we offer plenty of add-ons. Some of these include:

Facials

Manicures

Sunless Tanning

Catered Meals

Alcoholic Beverages

Jewelry Gifts

Limousine Transportation

Hotel Reservation

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Learn more at amomentspeace.com or call (615) 224-0770.