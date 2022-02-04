In celebration of Black History Month, Nashville International Airport®’s Arts at the Airport program is poised to delight travelers and guests with a spotlight on African American music.

The initial schedule for BNA’s Black History Month Music Series is listed below. Dates of additional performances by African American musicians will be listed at flynashville.com .

To date, the following performances are scheduled from noon – 2 p.m. at the pre-security area in the South Terminal near Green Beans Coffee.

February 10: Skyler Harris, singer/songwriter/session vocalist and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice”

February 17: Fisk Jazz Ensemble

February 24: The 474 Band featuring PMRnB

All performances are free and open to the public.

