Coming to Tubi in January 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi on January 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted

Originals

Action

PREPARE TO DIE (1/13) – A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.

Documentary

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF (1/17) – How the mysteries surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death gave rise to a conspiracy theory that will never die.

GONE BEFORE HIS TIME: KOBE BRYANT (1/26) – Recount the achievements – some personal, some professional, and many halted – of an NBA legend before his untimely death.

TMZ NO BS: HOLLYWOOD’S DUMBEST MOMENTS (1/31) – Join TMZ as they examine baffling & cringe worthy celebrity moments – Hollywood stars aren’t always the sharpest tools in the shed.

Horror

WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS (1/5) – A family of murderous sideshow performers traverse the harsh conditions of Depression-era America in a bloody deal with the Devil.

GUESS WHO (1/19) – A family visit turns deadly when a psychotic killer, hiding behind an unusual tradition, shows up with one target in mind.

Thriller

TELL NO LIES (1/18) – When his wife goes missing, a desperate husband turns to law enforcement for help, only to discover his innocence is being questioned by everyone.

LA MADRE (1/25) – A devoted single mother embarks on a perilous journey to save her kidnapped daughter, defying all odds and risking everything to bring her home safely.

Art House

  • A Ghost Story – 1/7
  • After Hours
  • Barry Lyndon
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Dear White People (2014)
  • Eve’s Bayou
  • Heat
  • Knives Out
  • Lone Star
  • Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon – 1/28
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Take Shelter
  • The Skin I Live In
  • Black Cinema
  • All Eyez On Me
  • Bones
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Class Act
  • Eve’s Bayou
  • House Party
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
  • House Party: Tonight’s The Night
  • Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family
  • National Security
  • New Jack City
  • Night School
  • Prison Song
  • Ricochet
  • Set Up
  • Sparkle (2012)
  • Star (2016)
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
  • Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
  • Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds
  • White House Down
  • Woo

Comedy

  • Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead
  • First Daughter
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Killers
  • Knives Out
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family
  • My Wife And Kids
  • Night School
  • The Stand-In -1/10
  • Zombieland (2009)
  • Documentary
  • Cunningham
  • Daughters Of The Sexual Revolution

Drama

  • All Eyez On Me
  • American History X
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Heartbreak Ridge
  • Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Queen & Slim
  • Rudy
  • Sparkle (2012)
  • Star (2016)
  • Third Person
  • Top Of The Lake
  • Warrior
  • We Own The Night

Horror

  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • 30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
  • Anaconda 3: Offspring
  • Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid
  • Anacondas: Trail Of Blood
  • Bones
  • Cell
  • Hostel: Part III
  • It (2017)
  • John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires
  • Leatherface
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Kids & Family
  • Dennis The Menace
  • Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Planet 51
  • The Goonies

Romance

  • First Daughter
  • Killers
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • The Perfect Holiday
  • The Perfect Match
  • Third Person
  • Three Can Play That Game
  • Woo

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • Conan The Barbarian (2011)
  • I Dream Of Jeannie
  • Jupiter Ascending
  • Paradise Hills

Thriller

  • Agent Game
  • Devil’s Peak
  • Enough
  • Midnight In The Switchgrass
  • Obsessed
  • Premium Rush
  • Straw Dogs (2011)
  • Striptease
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • The Roommate (2011)
  • U-Turn
  • Wild Things
  • Western
  • Chisum
  • Cowboy
  • Lone Star
  • Meek’s Cutoff
  • Seraphim Falls
  • The Shadow Riders

