Nashville Predators Fall to Stars 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena



The Nashville Predators saw their wishes for a holiday win dashed after a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on December 23 at Bridgestone Arena.

Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons (PPG) each tallied for the Predators, but the Stars responded in the third, scoring three unanswered goals, the final two of which came within a nine-second span to steal the lead from the home team with four seconds remaining in regulation.

“It’s obviously unfortunate,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “For them to score one and then get another one that close to the finish line, it stinks for sure… We’ve got to look at what kind of led up to that. I think we could have pushed more in the second and pushed harder for our next goal. We kind of let them take over. That stuff happens sometimes, but the way we played, especially in the second and third, I think can be better.”

“It’s kind of easy for teams that are down and really pushing to play a little bit riskier and they’re really aggressive and kind of took it to us that way,” Sissons said. “There are definitely some lessons to learn and we’ve won a lot of tight games on the other side of things. So we’ll take our medicine here and move on.”

The result moves Nashville to 19-15-0 on the season as they head into the Christmas break.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News