Vanderbilt Hosts Showdown in Music City Against Vols

Series Preview: Vanderbilt hosts its final three home games of the regular season this weekend as No. 1 Tennessee comes to Music City.
- Vanderbilt and Tennessee will be meeting Friday for the 347th time since 1897. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 184-160-2.
- The Commodores and Volunteers will be on national television twice this weekend with Saturday’s game airing on SEC Network followed by Sunday’s game on ESPN2.
- Vandy is 26-6 at home this season with a .302 average and a 3.49 staff ERA. The Dores are averaging 7.5 runs per game at home.
Last Time Out: Vanderbilt beat Louisville 4-2 on Tuesday at Hawkins Field to win the Battle of the Barrel.
Vanderbilt Commodores (33-16, 11-13 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (40-9, 17-7 SEC)
Game 1: Friday, May 10 @ 6 p.m. CT • SECN+
Game 2: Saturday, May 11 @ 2 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Game 3: Sunday, May 12 @ 2 p.m. CT • ESPN2
Nashville, Tenn. • Hawkins Field
