OBITUARY: Eddie Smythia

Eddie Smythia, age 78 of LaVergne, TN died Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Residence at Alive Hospice, Nashville. He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Jimmy Lee Smythia and Mary Ella Simmons Smythia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Smythia; a son, Chris Smythia; and a grandson, Caleb Smythia.

Survivors include daughters, Lori Hedge and her husband Brandon of Franklin, and Tammy Roehrich of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nate and Ethan Hedge, Spencer Smythia, Frank Teague, Laura Barclay, and John Roehrich; four great grandchildren; a sister, Marie Wheatley of Colorado; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Eddie was a 1963 graduate of Christiana High School and he later graduated Draughons Junior College with a degree in accounting. He was an active member for many years in the Smyrna Jaycees and he later retired from the Kroger Company as a bookkeeper in 2009.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

