OBITUARY: Charlie Smith

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Melvin Smith, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023. He was born in Sewanee, TN to the late Charles F. and Lou Ella Matthews Smith. Mr. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tennessee Tech University. He worked for Nissan until his retirement. Mr. Smith was a long time member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janie Smith; sons, Chris Smith and Danny Smith; granddaughter, Faxton Rae Smith; and nephew and niece, James Frank and Jessica Frank. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Smith.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00am in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/