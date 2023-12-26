The Hotel Chalet at The Chattanooga Choo Choo Opens After $19M Restoration

After a meticulous $19 million restoration effort, The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo in Chattanooga is open and ready to offer guests an unparalleled experience steeped in history and luxury. This iconic landmark hotel, lovingly preserved and renovated by Jake Lamstein’s Trestle Studio, offers 127 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, several new event spaces, an Alpine pool and the much- anticipated Elsie’s Daughter, an Appalachian Bistro, by renowned Chattanooga restaurateurs Chloe Wright and Ryan Smith.

“The Hotel Chalet is not just a place to stay; it’s an immersive experience, a sanctuary of indulgence, and a celebration of the finer things in life,” said Jake Lamstein, Owner of Trestle Studio. “We’ve carefully blended history with modern amenities to create an inviting atmosphere for history enthusiasts, sophisticated travelers, and adventurers looking for a warm oasis steps from the foothills of Appalachia, local arts, dining, and culture.”

The Hotel Chalet draws from the US Railways’ history of constructing lodges and chalets to encourage travel and adventure. The property embraces the spirit of rail travel, inviting its guests to journey to the surrounding mountains, explore arts and entertainment and partake in après voyage libations. 127 guest rooms, thoughtfully designed in partnership with Jenny Bukovec, provide the utmost comfort and elegance. Twenty-five rooms are in restored 1920s and 1960s era Pullman train carriages, which present a truly unique hotel stay. The Train Carriage rooms are designed in the spirit of their original vintage, providing for a Victorian and Mid-Century typology. The Victorian train carriages are highlighted with pinch-pleat drapery, bentwood dining chairs, and original Tiffany Glass pendants— all design elements characteristic of the era. The Mid-Century train carriages take a slightly more eccentric approach, with bold hues of rose, lilac, and lime, complemented by French-style cantilever breakfast chairs, and custom 60s-inspired bespoke wallcovering.

Spacious guestrooms nod to the retro era in which the building was first constructed, with modern cues to the Appalachian landscape through whimsical patterning, robust hardwood furniture pieces, and lush terraces.

The event spaces at The Hotel Chalet offer an enchanting blend of historic charm and contemporary elegance, providing the perfect backdrop for memorable gatherings. The Beverly Ballroom, accommodating up to 220 guests, exudes an air of sophistication with its timeless design and ample space for celebrations. For a more intimate affair, The MacArthur Suite, nestled within a meticulously restored Pullman Train Car, offers a unique setting for up to 15 guests. The Arbor, with its capacity for 200 guests, provides a versatile outdoor space surrounded by lush greenery, ideal for al fresco events. Lastly, The Barber Boardroom, with its stately ambiance, is tailored for intimate meetings or gatherings of up to 16 attendees. Each space is meticulously designed, ensuring an atmosphere that seamlessly marries the allure of history with modern amenities, creating an unforgettable setting for any occasion.

Guests at The Hotel Chalet can explore a range of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, including The Glenn Miller Gardens, a warm and lush courtyard with fire pits, an alpine pool, and a rotating DJ lineup. Additionally, a fitness center and Elsie’s Daughter, an Appalachian Bistro, await guests for a memorable dining experience.

Elsie’s Daughter, opened in November, promises a menu that encapsulates Appalachian inspiration, casual French culinary style, and timeless elegance. Known for the celebrated Rosecomb, Chloe Wright and Ryan Smith curated Elsie’s Daughter’s menu to delight the palate, paying homage to Southern and Appalachian culinary traditions. Dishes like Bone Marrow with tomato jam, Moules a la Portugaise, Chicken St. Germain, and Elsie’s Burger are complemented with an array of old-world spirits, Italian apéritifs, and playful cocktails. The restaurant’s design is a blend of European grandeur with elements from Beaux Arts and Neoclassical styles, creating a unique and inviting space.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo is not only a testament to the city’s rich history but also a beacon of its vibrant future for The Chattanooga Choo Choo. The opening of The Hotel Chalet, Elsie’s Daughter, and The Signal mark a new era for Chattanooga’s most famous landmark. Northpond Partners have nearly completed improvements to 10,000 square feet of lawn, an outdoor stage, and a new landscaping plan in the Glenn Miller Gardens–two acres in the center of the campus offering a serene setting to relax and unwind or host an event where the 14 railroad tracks and seven platforms once served millions of passengers for more than 60 years. The Chattanooga Choo Choo and The Hotel Chalet once again welcome visitors and locals alike to an extraordinary destination.

Guests can make room reservations for The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo now. The Hotel Chalet is located at 92 Choo Choo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 34708. For more information, visit www.thehotelchalet.com.