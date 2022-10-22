Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in November 2022.
November 2
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
- Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Andor – Episode 9
- The Mighty Ducks Game Changers – Episode 206 “Twigs”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 3
November 3
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Premiere
November 4
- The Gift
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
- Director by Night – Premiere
- Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”
November 7
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)
November 9
- Breakthrough (S1, S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
- The Lion Ranger (S1)
- World’s Deadliest (S3)
- The Montaners – 5-episode Premiere
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
- Andor – Episode 10
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4
November 11
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
November 14
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)
November 16
- Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
- Ice Road Rescue (S6)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- The Santa Clauses – 2-Episode Premiere
- Andor – Episode 11
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 “Blank Expression”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5