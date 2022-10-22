Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in November 2022.

November 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Andor – Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks Game Changers – Episode 206 “Twigs”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 3

November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Premiere

November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night – Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”

November 7

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)

November 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners – 5-episode Premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

Andor – Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4

November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

November 14

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)

November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses – 2-Episode Premiere

Andor – Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 “Blank Expression”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5