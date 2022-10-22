Saturday, October 22, 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in November 2022.

November 2

  • Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
  • Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
  • Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
  • Donna Hay Christmas – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Andor – Episode 9
  • The Mighty Ducks Game Changers – Episode 206 “Twigs”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 3

November 3

  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Premiere

November 4

  • The Gift
  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Saving Notre Dame
  • Shortsgiving
  • Director by Night – Premiere
  • Marvel Studios Legends – “King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”

November 7

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 9 (Live)

November 9

  • Breakthrough (S1, S2)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
  • The Lion Ranger (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest (S3)
  • The Montaners – 5-episode Premiere
  • Save Our Squad with David Beckham – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Zootopia+ (Shorts) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
  • Andor – Episode 10
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 4

November 11

  • Eyewitness: D-Day
  • Fire of Love
  • Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
  • Port Security: Hamburg
  • Sea of Shadows

November 14

  • Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 (Live)

November 16

  • Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
  • Ice Road Rescue (S6)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
  • Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
  • Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • The Santa Clauses – 2-Episode Premiere
  • Andor – Episode 11
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 205 “Blank Expression”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 5

November 18

  • Game of Sharks
  • Genoa Bridge Disaster
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
  • Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
  • Virus Hunters
  • Best in Snow – Premiere
  • Disenchanted – Premiere
  • Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Premiere
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

November 20

  • ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM – Original Concert Event
    7:30pm PST – Live Red Carpet
    8:00 – 10:00pm PST – Concert

November 21

  • Dancing with the Stars – Finale – Episode 11 (Live)

November 23

  • Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
  • Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Witness to Disaster (S1)
  • World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
  • Andor – Season Finale – Episode 12
  • Daddies On Request – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”
  • The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 6

November 25

  • Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
  • Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
  • The Hip Hop Nutcracker – Premiere

November 28

  • Mickey Saves Christmas

November 30

  • Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
  • Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
  • The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
  • Willow – Premiere – Episode 1
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 210 “Lights Out”
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”
  • The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 7

