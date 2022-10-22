2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Week 10

Middle Tennessee high school football week ten is wrapped up, and we have all the final scores right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. 14 at Waverly 42
Harpeth 48 at Hickman Co. 13
Fairview 39 at Sycamore 3
Davidson
Nashville Overton 46 at Antioch 0
Dickson Co. 0 at Cane Ridge 41
Glencliff 6 at Creek Wood 49
Mt. Juliet 53 at Hillsboro 24
Lawrence Co. 49 at Hillwood 14
Hunters Lane 13 at White Co. 46
Stratford 3 at Davidson Academy 47
Clarksville 40 at Maplewood 6
Smyrna 41 at McGavock 21 (Thu)
Lipscomb Academy 43 at CPA 21
Baylor 34 at MBA 42
BGA 7 at FRA 42
Brentwood Academy 10 at Ensworth 7(Thu)
Dickson
Glencliff 6 at Creek Wood 49
Dickson Co. 0 at Cane Ridge 41
Maury
Mt. Pleasant 24 at Spring Hill 0
Robertson
Stewart Co. 12 at White House Heritage 21
Portland 0 at Springfield 40
Ezell-Harding 14 at Jo Byrns 38
Tullahoma 3 at Greenbrier 20
Forrest 14 at East Robertson 35 (Thu)
Rutherford
Cookeville 21 at Blackman 47
Collinwood 6 at Eagleville 35
LaVergne 19 at Centennial 34
Wayne Co.12 at MTCS 30
Liberty Creek 0 at Oakland 69
Riverdale 30 at East Nashville 12
Coffee Co. 35 at Rockvale 14
Siegel 33 at Lincoln Co. 6
Smyrna 41 at McGavock 21 (Thu)
Sumner
Brentwood 6 at Beech 27
Lebanon 14 at Gallatin 9
Rossview 14 at Hendersonville 35
Portland 0 at Springfield 40
Green Hill 28 at Station Camp 14
Westmoreland 14 at White House 16
Ravenwood 36 at Pope John Paul 38
Wilson
Wilson Central 14 at Stewarts Creek 56
Livingston Academy 14 at Watertown 38
Mt. Juliet 53 at Hillsboro 24
Lebanon 14 at Gallatin 9
Green Hill 28 at Station Camp 14
Franklin Grace 7 at DCA 38
Williamson
Brentwood Academy 10 at Ensworth 7 (Thu) *
BGA 7 at FRA 42
Brentwood 6 at Beech 27
LaVergne 19 at Centennial 34
Fairview 39 at Sycamore 3
Nolensville 30 at Franklin 20
Franklin Grace 7 at DCA 38
Independence 13 at Page 0
Ravenwood 36 at Pope John Paul 38
Shelbyville 0 at Summit 48