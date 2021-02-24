Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021 rs

March brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Coming 2 America, the highly anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall 80’s comedy classic. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021.

March 1

Movies

  • 48 Hrs. (1982)
  • 50/50 (2011)
  • Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
  • As Good As It Gets (1997)
  • Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
  • Attack The Block (2011)
  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • Back To The Future (1985)
  • Back To The Future Part II (1989)
  • Back To The Future Part III (1990)
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Cocktail (1988)
  • Due Date (2010)
  • E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
  • Extract (2009)
  • For Colored Girls (2010)
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
  • Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
  • In The Line Of Fire (1993)
  • Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
  • Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Patriots Day (2017)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Religulous (2008)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • Shine A Light (2008)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Sydney White (2007)
  • The Full Monty (1997)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Tombstone (1993)
  • Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
  • W. (2008)
  • Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

  • American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
  • And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
  • Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
  • Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
  • Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
  • Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
  • Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
  • Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
  • Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
  • Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
  • London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
  • Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony:
  • Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
  • Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
  • Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
  • Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
  • The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

  • Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

  • *Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

  • Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

  • Honest Thief (2020)
  • *Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

  • Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

  • *Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
  • *La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

  • Renegades (1989)

March 30

  • The Ghost Writer (2010)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here