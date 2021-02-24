The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are hosting a statewide blood drive now through February 26. They will be hosting a blood drive on February 26 in Smyrna.
EVENT DETAILS:
Gold’s Gym Smyrna
567 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Friday, Feb. 26
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Join the Nashville Predators in their support of the American Red Cross by donating blood. All presenting donors will receive a Preds foam puck and be entered to win a Preds and Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)! Additionally, all donors will be emailed a $5 Amazon gift card! To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!