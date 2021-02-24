Wendy Hildreth, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Wendy was the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty Snyder. She was born in Harrisburg, PA in January 1951. Wendy spent most of her life in Murfreesboro with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Hildreth; daughters, Joely Winn (Mark) and Jamie Boyd (Ryan); stepdaughter, Betsy Colwell. Wendy has 10 grandchildren that she loved very much who know her as “Nana”. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Robert W. Snyder (Jane); and preceded in death by her brother, Gary E. Snyder (Heidi). Wendy has many other family members and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life may take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or American Cancer Society.

www.woodfinchapel.com