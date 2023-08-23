College and Career Fair Coming to Franklin Ag Expo Center Sept. 12

Do you have a student who’s curious about their opportunities after high school? High school counselors are once again working with the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department to host the College and Industry Fair.

On Tuesday, September 12, the Ag Expo Center will be filled with more than 100 colleges, universities, industries and other post-secondary institutions. Students and their families will be able to visit with representatives from various industries from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the lower level of the building and with university representatives from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the upper level of the building.

The event is free to attend. The lists of institutions and industries attending the event are available below. The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.

For more information about Industry Night, email Assistant Director of CCTE Kris Schneider. For more information about the College Fair, email WCS Elementary and Middle Counseling Specialist Molly O’Neal.

Company Name

Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms Hotel

Vanderbilt University Army ROTC

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical

Williamson Fire – Rescue

TCAT Hohenwald

Middle Tennessee Electric

Tennessee Titans

Huntington Learning Center

Skill Samurai: Coding & STEM Academy

Chartwell Hospitality

Tutor Doctor Franklin

Nixon Power Services

City Of Franklin Water Management

Ingram Marine Group

Keller Williams Realty Spring Hill

Ascension

Plato’s Closet

Greater Nashville Apartment Association

Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association

Columbia State Community College

Williamson Health

College/University

Samford University

Miami University

Lipscomb University

University of San Francisco

Union University

Duke Kunshan University

Lafayette College

Academy of Make Up Arts

UT Martin

Coastal Carolina University

Maryville College

American Baptist College

Xavier University of Ohio

Eckerd College

University of Vermont

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Bucknell University

Florida Southern College

Texas Christian University

Kennesaw State University

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Nossi College of Art & Design

Sewanee- The University of the South

University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Engineering

University of Tennessee – Knoxville

The Ohio State University

Fisk University

South College

Baylor University

Nashville State Community College

University of Kentucky Pigman College of Engineering

The Salon Professional Academy

University of Oklahoma

The University of Alabama

Middle Tennessee State University

University of Alabama in Huntsville

Valparaiso University

University of South Alabama

Purdue University

University of Vermont

Furman University

Western Kentucky University

Auburn University

Harding University

The University of Tampa

Christian Brothers University

Aveda Arts and Science Institute Nashville

Middle TN State University -Concrete Ind mgm

Motlow State Community College

Lipscomb University (Office of Accessibility and Learning Supports: BEST & IDEAL Programs)

NAVY

College of Charleston

Mississippi State University

Carson-Newman University

Austin Peay State University Student Disability Resource Center

Tusculum University

MTSU

Rhodes College

The Belonging Co College

Texas A&M University

Belmont University

Rollins College

George Mason University

Spalding University

University of Notre Dame

Hanover College

The George Washington University

Millsaps College

Dental Staff School of Tennessee

Vanderbilt University – Student Access Office

Roanoke College

Indiana University Bloomington

Union University- EDGE Program

Wofford College

Haslam College of Business

Jacksonville State University

University of Evansville

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga- Mosaic Program

Illinois Wesleyan University

Hendrix College

Oglethorpe University

Transylvania University

Emerson College

College Living Experience

Trevecca Nazarene University

Lynn University

University College Dublin (UCD)

University of Montevallo

University of Louisville

Western Carolina University

University of Denver

University of South Carolina

Murray State Univeristy

Vanderbilt University

University of North Alabama

Covenant College

Cumberland University

TN Tech College of Education

Welch College

Virginia Tech

Bard College

University of Dayton

Fordham University

Salve Regina University

University of Kentucky

Arkansas State University

Lee University

Columbia State Community College

Centre College

Gardner-Webb University

Butler University

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville – College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

Hollins University

Bellarmine University

University of Arkansas

Hampden-Sydney College

Middle Tennessee State University Army ROTC

UT Southern

East Tennessee State University

Saint Louis University

Loyola University Chicago