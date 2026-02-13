Chili’s Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club

Chili’s Grill & Bar is officially launching the Margarita of the Month Club, a free loyalty program built around the chain’s popular rotating margarita series. The club debuts alongside a limited-edition merchandise collection and special drink promotions for National Margarita Day on February 22, 2026. Guests 21 and older can join now at chilis.com/motmclub to track their monthly margarita tastings and shop exclusive club gear.

What Is the Chili’s Margarita of the Month Club?

The Margarita of the Month Club is a free membership program that formalizes the existing Margarita of the Month lineup, which features a different culturally or seasonally inspired margarita each month for just $6. Club members can track which margaritas they have tried using a collectible passport-style field book included free with every order. The program was inspired by a devoted fanbase that helped Chili’s sell nearly 30 million margaritas in 2025, more than any other restaurant brand in the United States.

Margarita of the Month Club Merch Collection

Chili’s is releasing a full line of collectible merchandise featuring a yacht-club aesthetic with Margarita of the Month Club branding. The collection is available to everyone at chilis.com/motmclub starting February 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET, and no alcohol purchase is necessary to shop or join the club. To celebrate the launch, Chili’s produced a series of short films placing the brand’s iconic red booths in high-fashion settings to showcase the new line.

The collection includes:

Cabana Shirt (Green or Pink) — $45

Crewneck Sweatshirt with Margarita Embroidery — $60

Polo Shirt (Pink & Green or Yellow & Blue) — $45

Snapback Athletic Hat (Green or Pink) — $30

Salt Brim Snapback Hat — $30

Crescent Bag — $25

Plastic Keychain — $5

Club Field Book — Free with every order

National Margarita Day 2026 Drink Specials at Chili’s

Chili’s is celebrating National Margarita Day on February 22, 2026, with three margarita specials available at participating locations for guests 21 and older.

$5 Tequila Classic — Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, house-made sour, and a lime wedge

$6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month — Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree, and house-made sour (available all February)

$7 PATRÓN Frozen Marg — PATRÓN Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave

How to Join the Chili’s Margarita of the Month Club

Joining the Margarita of the Month Club is free and open to anyone 21 or older. Membership registration and merch shopping are available online at chilis.com/motmclub. No alcohol purchase is required to sign up. To find a nearby Chili’s location or join the My Chili’s rewards program, visit chilis.com.

