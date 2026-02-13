Titans Finalize Coaching Staff Under Robert Saleh

Here’s a look at the complete staff:

NAME: TITLE

Robert Saleh: Head Coach

Gus Bradley: Defensive Coordinator

Brian Daboll: Offensive Coordinator

*John Fassel: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

*Ben Bloom: Senior Defensive Assistant

Dave Borgonzi: Linebackers

Carmen Bricillo Offensive Line

*Trevor Browder: Offensive Assistant

Dalton Hilliard: Defensive Backs/Nickels

*Randy Jordan: Running Backs/Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Coordinator

Cade Knox: Offensive Assistant/Game Management

Greg Lewis: Wide Receivers

Marquand Manuel: Defensive Backs/Safeties

*Tony Oden: Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

John Rudnicki: Offensive Assistant

Ahmed Saleh: Defensive Assistant

*Travis Smith: Senior Defensive Assistant/Pass Rush Specialist

*Rayna Stewart: Assistant Special Teams

*Luke Stocker: Tight Ends

Shea Tierney: Quarterbacks

Aaron Whitecotton: Defensive Line

Isaac Williams: Assistant Offensive Line

Rob Dadona: Chief of Staff

* Returning member of the coaching staff

All the assistants hired under Saleh, Daboll, Bradley and Fassel:

Ben Bloom – Senior Defensive Assistant

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Bloom enters his third season with the Titans and his 18th season coaching in the NFL. He arrived in 2024 as outside linebackers coach and became senior defensive assistant in 2026. In 2025, his unit helped the Titans defense tie for 12th place in the NFL in sacks (42) and tie for seventh over the final 10 weeks of the season (26). Prior to joining the Titans, he spent six total campaigns with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10, 2020-23) and nine campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys (2011-19). The Wellesley, Mass., native was an offensive lineman at Tufts University before beginning his coaching career at Tufts (2005-07) and Harvard University (2008).

Dave Borgonzi – Linebackers

2025 team: Cowboys.

Info: Borgonzi arrives in Tennessee with 15 years of NFL coaching experience and 20 total years of coaching experience. He spent the 2025 campaign as the linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, where he launched his NFL coaching career from 2011 to 2013. His stops also included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17), Indianapolis Colts (2018-21) and Chicago Bears (2022-24). A native of Everett, Mass., and the brother of Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, he was an inside linebacker at Amherst College (2002-05) before serving on the coaching staffs at Syracuse University (2006-07) and Harvard University (2008-10).

Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line

2025 team: Giants.

Info: Bricillo has spent seven years in the NFL after 14 seasons as a college coach. He arrives in Tennessee after two seasons as the offensive line coach with the New York Giants. His NFL stops also included the New England Patriots (2019-21) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022-23). He spent the majority of his college coaching career as the offensive line coach at Youngstown State University (2010-18). A native of Shelocta, Pa., Bricillo was a first-team all-conference center at Duquesne.

Trevor Browder – Offensive Assistant

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Browder enters his third season with the Titans in 2026. He was hired into a full-time role prior to the 2024 regular season after joining the team during the 2024 offseason as a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow. Prior to joining the Titans, Browder spent two seasons (2023-24) at University of Alabama Birmingham, starting as an offensive analyst before being promoted to a senior position. The Avon, Ind., native was a wide receiver at Marian University. He launched his coaching career at the high school level while he was a student at Marian, followed by a role as a student assistant at Marian (2020) and then a year as a graduate assistant at Ball State (2021).

Dalton Hilliard – Defensive Backs/Nickels

2025 team: Colorado State.

Info: Hilliard enters the NFL coaching ranks in 2026 after spending 11 seasons on college staffs. He joins the Titans after a brief stint as the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach at Colorado State (December 2025 to February 2026). From 2022 through the 2025 campaign, he was at the University of Connecticut, first as secondary coach (2022-23) and then as passing game coordinator/secondary coach (2024-25). He has also spent time with UCLA (2015-18), The University of Tennessee at Martin (2019-20) and Arkansas State (2021). As a player, Hilliard was a four-year letterman as a safety at UCLA (2009-12). He was born in Chicago, Ill., and attended high school in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Randy Jordan – Running Backs/Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Coordinator

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Jordan is entering his 14th season as an NFL coach and his third campaign with the Titans. In each of the past two seasons, he helped Tony Pollard finish with a career high in rushing yards—1,079 yards in 2024 and 1,082 yards in 2025. Prior to joining the Titans, Jordan spent 10 seasons (2014-23) as the running backs coach for the Washington Commanders and added the title of senior offensive assistant in 2023. His coaching career also took him to the Oakland Raiders (2003); the University of Nebraska (2004-07); Texas A&M University (2008-11); and his alma mater, the University of North Carolina (2012-13). The Manson, N.C., native played nine seasons in the NFL as a running back with the Raiders (1993, 1998-02) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-97).

Cade Knox – Offensive Assistant/Game Management

2025 team: Giants.

Info: Knox joins the Titans after four seasons with the New York Giants as offensive assistant/game manager (2022-25). The Phoenix, Ariz., native is a 2020 graduate of Harvard University, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. He broke into the NFL during the 2020 season as a football data and innovation intern with the Giants.

Greg Lewis – Wide Receivers

2025 team: Ravens.

Info: Lewis is entering his 12th season as an NFL coach following an eight-year playing career as a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles (2003-08) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-10). Most recently, he coached the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers from 2023 to 2025. He worked with the Kansas City Chiefs running backs (2021-22) and wide receivers (2017-20) after previous coaching stops with the Eagles (2016) and New Orleans Saints (2015). Between his NFL playing and coaching careers, he spent three seasons in the college coaching ranks. The Chicago, Ill., native played four years at the University of Illinois (1999-22).

Marquand Manuel – Defensive Backs/Safeties

2025 team: Giants.

Info: Manuel has coached in the NFL for 13 seasons following an eight-year NFL playing career. In 2025, he was the secondary coach/pass game coordinator for the New York Giants after spending four seasons as the defensive backs/safeties coach with the New York Jets (2021-24). He has also spent time on the coaching staffs with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-14), Atlanta Falcons (2015-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020). For two of his years in Atlanta (2017-18), he was the defensive coordinator. The Miami, Fla., native played at the University of Florida before totaling 116 games as a safety with the Cincinnati Bengals, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Tony Oden – Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Oden enters his 31st season in coaching, his 23rd season in the NFL and his second campaign with the Titans. He came to Tennessee after spending the previous four seasons (2021-24) as the senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach with the New York Jets, during which time Robert Saleh served as the head coach of the Jets. Oden and Saleh were also on the same San Francisco 49ers staff in 2020. The Cleveland, Ohio, native was an all-conference linebacker at Baldwin-Wallace College before beginning his coaching career in 1996. He spent eight seasons in the college ranks before breaking into the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2004. His longest stint of consecutive seasons with one team was with the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2011.

John Rudnicki – Offensive Assistant

2025 team: South Carolina.

Info: Rudnicki enters his first NFL season in 2026 after beginning his career in the college ranks. From 2023 to 2025, he was on the staff at the University of South Carolina, first as a graduate assistant for the offense (2023-24) and then as offensive assistant/running backs (2025). The Buffalo, N.Y., native graduated in 2021 from the University of Alabama, where he worked four years as an undergraduate student assistant coach, focusing on the offensive line. He was a graduate assistant at South Alabama in 2022, working with the offensive line

Ahmed Saleh – Defensive Assistant

2025 team: Wayne State.

Info: Saleh enters his first full season coaching in the NFL after previously participating in NFL Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowships with the San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2024). He spent the prior two seasons at Wayne State University as a defensive and special teams assistant (2024) and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator (2025). After beginning his career at Michigan State as a defensive student assistant coach, he spent time coaching at Dearborn Fordson (Mich.) High School (2017, 2022), Colorado State (2018-19), Madonna University (2020-21) and Northern Michigan (2023). He is the cousin of Titans head coach Robert Saleh.

Travis Smith – Senior Defensive Assistant/Pass Rush Specialist

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Smith enters his second campaign with the Titans and his 16th year coaching in the NFL. He joined the Titans in 2025 as defensive run game coordinator before changing titles to senior defensive assistant/pass rush specialist in 2026. Over the second half of the 2025 season (Weeks 10-18), the Titans ranked second in the NFL in rushing defense (84.5 yards per game). Before coming to Tennessee, he spent three seasons (2022-24) with the Chicago Bears as defensive line coach. He broke into the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and remained with the Raiders through 2021. A native of Walnut Creek, Calif., he played college football at Cal Poly State University before launching his coaching career at Santa Monica Junior College (2010) and the University of Colorado (2011).

Rayna Stewart – Assistant Special Teams

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Stewart enters his 10th season coaching in the NFL and his fourth total season coaching with the Titans. He returned to the Titans in 2025 after initially serving on the staff from 2009 to 2010. He rejoined the club following a three-season stint as the special teams assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, where he worked with current Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel. Stewart’s coaching resume also includes three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), as well as several years in high school and college coaching circles. A native of Chatsworth, Calif., he attended Northern Arizona University before the Oilers selected him in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He played five total NFL seasons with the Oilers (1996-97), Miami Dolphins (1998) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1999-00).

Luke Stocker – Tight Ends

2025 team: Titans.

Info: Stocker joined the Titans coaching staff in 2023 following 11 years in the NFL as a player. He initially joined the staff as an intern during the 2023 offseason and then earned a full-time role as offensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2024 and then elevated to tight ends coach in 2025. Under Stocker in 2025, veteran Chig Okonkwo established career highs with 56 receptions and 560 receiving yards, while Gunnar Helm set a franchise rookie tight end record with 44 receptions. A fourth-round draft pick in 2011, Stocker spent his first six-plus seasons as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011-17) before playing for the Titans (2017-18), Atlanta Falcons (2019-20) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). The Berea, Ky., native attended the University of Tennessee (2007-10), where he tied a then-school record with 52 career games played.

Shea Tierney – Quarterbacks

2025 team: Giants.

Info: Tierney is entering his 16th season in coaching and his 12th season coaching in the NFL. Prior to joining the Titans, he was with the New York Giants for the previous four campaigns, first as the quarterbacks coach (2022-23) and then as the offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2024-25). The Langhorne, Pa., native attended North Carolina State, where he also got his start in coaching as an offensive graduate assistant (2011-12). He then gained experience with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15), University of Alabama (2016-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018-21).

Aaron Whitecotton – Defensive Line

2025 team: Cowboys.

Info: Whitecotton enters his 14th season coaching in the NFL. He was the defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 after serving four seasons in the same capacity with the New York Jets (2021-24). His first NFL job was with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16), followed by stints with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19) and San Francisco 49ers (2020). The Charlotte, N.C., native played center at the University of South Carolina before finishing college at UNC-Charlotte. He was a high school coach from 2005 to 2011 before spending 2012 at New Mexico State.

Isaac Williams – Assistant Offensive Line

2025 team: Steelers.

Info: Williams arrives in Tennessee with four years of NFL coaching experience as the assistant offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022-25). He entered the NFL following collegiate stints at North Carolina Central University (2021), Morgan State (2018-20) and Northern Colorado (2016-17), working with the offensive line at each stop. Williams was a four-year starting offensive lineman and three-time captain at Alcorn State (2008-11) and then played one season for the Arena Football League’s Laredo Rattlesnakes (2013).