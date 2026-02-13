Mrs. Paula Darlene Russell, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, February 12, 2026, at her home. From in Smyrna, she was the daughter of the late Audie and Martha Tucker. She is also preceded in death by her three siblings, Dennis Tucker, Arlene Birnbaum, and Sandra Dickens.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Tim Russell; her children, SeRita (Henry) Turner, Wendy (James) Sanders, Kala (Jon) Shyloski, Michelle Russell, and Joy Truman; grandchildren, Haley, Jasmine, Tiara, Kaleb, Ethan, Kaden, Zoe, Chimerra, Dustin, and James; siblings, Ronnie Tucker, Pam (Randy) Morton, and Sharon Purnell; and her mother-in-law Dorothy Fights.

Paula battled cancer for 29 years, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying word puzzles, memory games, Yahtzee, and Poker. She was raised on a farm and loved all things to do with horses. Paula had a contagious smile that would light up the room. Her family describes her as a “spicy” lady, and she loved purple and sun flowers. She loved her family so much, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, February 16, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna at 10:00 AM with burial at Jane Jones Cemetery.

“I love you, later.”

