Rutherford County Schools

Central Magnet School is among four schools recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School this week by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“It’s a reflection of our teachers working so hard,” Central principal Dr. John Ash said. “We feel like we have a good school and it is really nice when it’s recognized from the outside.”

Ash added, “Our teachers have an incredible work ethic and a lot of talent and they put forth the effort each and every day.”

It is the first time Central has received the honor.

Central was recognized in the category for “Exemplary High Performing School.” Schools can also be recognized in the category for “Closing Achievement Gaps Among Student Subgroups.”

The schools were nominated by the Tennessee Department of Education and then submitted an application. There were only seven schools selected as nominees throughout the entire state of Tennessee.

“It helps the students have pride in their school,” said Ash, “pride in themselves for their accomplishments.”

Other schools in Rutherford County have achieved Blue Ribbon status in the past including McFadden School of Excellence, Buchanan Elementary School and Holloway High School.