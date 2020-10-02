Football field

Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Rutherford County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 1 – 2, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Oakland vs BrentwoodBrentwood7pm
Eagleville vs Lewis CoEagleville7pm
LaVergne vs OvertonLaVergne7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs King's AcademyKing's Academy7pm
Riverdale vs SiegelRiverdale7pm
Smyrna vs Cane RidgeCane Ridge7pm
Stewarts Creek vs McGavockStewarts CreekThursday, Oct 1


