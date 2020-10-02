Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Rutherford County high school football.
Oct 1 – 2, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Oakland vs Brentwood
|Brentwood
|7pm
|Eagleville vs Lewis Co
|Eagleville
|7pm
|LaVergne vs Overton
|LaVergne
|7pm
|Middle Tennessee Christian School vs King's Academy
|King's Academy
|7pm
|Riverdale vs Siegel
|Riverdale
|7pm
|Smyrna vs Cane Ridge
|Cane Ridge
|7pm
|Stewarts Creek vs McGavock
|Stewarts Creek
|Thursday, Oct 1