As the days shorten and slowly begin to cool down, you’re likely preparing to shut down your pool for the season. As you reflect on this summer, will you look back at joy and relaxation… or stress, frustration and disappointment at the condition of your pool or other water features, such as hot tubs or spas? If the latter is true, maybe it’s time to consider a remodel. And if you’re still wondering, take stock of these seven reasons why it may be time to remodel your pool.

Reason 1: Not Working Properly

It may sound obvious, but if your pool or hot tub isn’t working properly, it’s time to call in an expert. Beyond design and construction, Peek Pools also provides maintenance and repair services.

Reason 2: Leaks and Cracks

If you have leaks or cracks in your pool, it may be time to renovate. While some cracks are only surface and cosmetic, cracks can still impact your enjoyment. Other cracks may go deeper and cause leaks. Cracks may be the result of shifting soil or temperature change, both of which can occur over time.

Reason 3: Unsanitary Conditions

Unsanitary conditions can go beyond the chlorine levels. You may, for example, have unsanitary issues such as mosquitos in standing water or conditions that breed mold or mildew. Other unsanitary conditions may be found in the pool itself if you have poor water recirculation or a broken or inadequate filtration system.

Reason 4: Major Movement or Settling

Some subtle indicators that you may have settling or major movement in the ground underneath include the cracks previously mentioned. But other signs may be more obvious.

Hopefully, your earth movement isn’t this drastic!

If you see a gap where the concrete and earth used to be flush, it’s time to call for a remodel to stabilize the pool and yard.

Reason 5: Outdated

If you’ve had your pool for a long while, it could be outdated in a couple of ways. Maybe you have outdated equipment that is less safe than what’s currently available. Maybe you are throwing away money because the efficiency of your pool and equipment is outdated. (Wouldn’t it be great to run a pool for less money and better benefit to the environment?) It may also be outdated in terms of trends and features now available.

Reason 6: Not VGB Compliant

The VGB Pool and Spa Safety Act was passed in 2008 as an enforceable law to combat the large number of people, particularly young children, injured or killed in pools or spas every year due to issues such as entrapment. If your pool or spa was installed before 2008 or by an installer of questionable rapport, you may not be compliant. And while compliance with the law is important, protecting the well-being and lives of your family and guests is even more so.

Reason 7: Ugly Eyesore

We’ve talked about all the safety and maintenance reasons to remodel. But let’s get down to brass tacks. One of the major reasons to remodel your pool, spa, hot tub or backyard living space is pretty straightforward… there are so many better options now than ever before! Don’t dismiss the aesthetic joy your yard and pool can bring. If it’s been a long time since you installed your pool or spa, chances are you are no longer in love with the look. Much like keeping a kitchen updated and upgraded (after all, most don’t want a kitchen like the Brady Bunch!), updating and upgrading your pool is much more realistic than you may expect.

When remodeling, you don’t have to rip everything out or start from scratch. At Peek Pools, we will work with you and your budget to take your current pool and upgrade it to satisfy your remodeling needs. With the pool already closed but the ground and weather still pleasant, there’s no better time to remodel and get ready for next season!

Contact Peek Pools to start planning your pool construction and outdoor luxury kitchen/ living space today!

