Thursday, September 8, 2022
Centennial Takes Care of Business Against Antioch

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

CHS- 42

AHS- 6

The Cougars (3-1) beat Antioch (0-4) on the road in a stellar performance on both sides of the ball.

Centennial got off to a quick start in the game going up 21-0 in the first quarter. On the Bears’ very first drive Cody Williamson intercepted a pass and ran it back for a 32-yard touchdown giving the Cougars their first lead. Quarterback Jayden George threw a 13-yard touchdown to Brendan Jones and Zavion Haddox was responsible for the other scoring play.

George and Jones connected again in the second quarter on a long play stretching the lead to 28-0 in the second quarter. The score at the half was 35-0.

The Cougars forced another turnover late in the game from a Cy Lankford fumble recovery. Antioch would go on to get their only points of the game as time expired. Devin Tusie rushed for a 47-yard touchdown.

Centennial’s next game is against Summit at home. Antioch plays Smyrna next on the road. Both games are set for Friday, September 16, 2022, at 7 PM.

