2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We have made it to Middle Tennessee high school football week four, and we have your week four schedule right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at East Robertson
Sycamore at Harpeth
Davidson
Centennial at Antioch (Thu)
Father Ryan at Cane Ridge
Hillsboro at East Nashville
Montgomery Central at Hillwood
Davidson Academy at Hunters Lane
Maplewood at Nashville Overton
Stratford at McGavock
CPA at MBA (Thu)
FRA at Columbia Academy
Holy Innocents Episcopal, GA at Ensworth
Calvert Hall, MD at Lipscomb Academy (Sat)
Maury
Green Hill at Columbia
Zion Christian Academy at Mt. Pleasant
Spring Hill at Lewis Co.
Robertson
White House Heritage at DCA
Springfield at Wilson Central (Thu)
Houston Co. at Jo Byrns
Lawrence Co. at Greenbrier
Rutherford
Summit at Blackman
Gordonsville at Eagleville
Smyrna at LaVergne
Mt. Juliet Christian at MTCS
Oakland at Ravenwood
Riverdale at Shelbyville
Rockvale at Lincoln Co.
Siegel at Lebanon
Sumner
Gallatin at Station Camp
White House at Portland
Smith Co. at Westmoreland
Pope John Paul at Independence
Wilson
Watertown at DeKalb Co.
Warren Co. at Mt. Juliet
Williamson
Brentwood Academy at Whitehaven
BGA at Nashville Christian
Henry Co. at Brentwood
Fairview at Westview
Franklin at Stewarts Creek
Franklin Grace at Friendship Christian
Liberty Creek at Nolensville
Coffee Co. at Page
