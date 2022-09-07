2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We have made it to Middle Tennessee high school football week four, and we have your week four schedule right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at East Robertson

Sycamore at Harpeth

Davidson

Centennial at Antioch (Thu)

Father Ryan at Cane Ridge

Hillsboro at East Nashville

Montgomery Central at Hillwood

Davidson Academy at Hunters Lane

Maplewood at Nashville Overton

Stratford at McGavock

CPA at MBA (Thu)

FRA at Columbia Academy

Holy Innocents Episcopal, GA at Ensworth

Calvert Hall, MD at Lipscomb Academy (Sat)

Maury

Green Hill at Columbia

Zion Christian Academy at Mt. Pleasant

Spring Hill at Lewis Co.

Robertson

White House Heritage at DCA

Springfield at Wilson Central (Thu)

Houston Co. at Jo Byrns

Lawrence Co. at Greenbrier

Rutherford

Summit at Blackman

Gordonsville at Eagleville

Smyrna at LaVergne

Mt. Juliet Christian at MTCS

Oakland at Ravenwood

Riverdale at Shelbyville

Rockvale at Lincoln Co.

Siegel at Lebanon

Sumner

Gallatin at Station Camp

White House at Portland

Smith Co. at Westmoreland

Pope John Paul at Independence

Wilson

Watertown at DeKalb Co.

Warren Co. at Mt. Juliet

Williamson

Brentwood Academy at Whitehaven

BGA at Nashville Christian

Henry Co. at Brentwood

Fairview at Westview

Franklin at Stewarts Creek

Franklin Grace at Friendship Christian

Liberty Creek at Nolensville

Coffee Co. at Page

