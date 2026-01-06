CAVA Brings Back White Sweet Potatoes in New 2026 Menu Launch

CAVA is starting 2026 with its most extensive menu expansion to date, featuring the highly anticipated return of white sweet potatoes alongside four new menu items and two protein-packed curated bowls. The Mediterranean fast-casual chain is responding to overwhelming customer demand while introducing innovative flavor combinations designed to make healthy eating more accessible and satisfying.

Two New High-Protein Bowls Feature White Sweet Potatoes

CAVA’s latest menu introduces two carefully crafted bowls that showcase white sweet potatoes as the starring ingredient:

The Spicy Lamb + Sweet Potato Bowl combines spicy lamb meatballs with white sweet potatoes, Power Greens, and brown rice for a fiber-rich foundation. The bowl includes tzatziki, red pepper hummus, sumac slaw, pickled onions, feta, cucumber, tomatoes, and tahini Caesar dressing for a complete Mediterranean experience.

The Harissa Chicken Power Bowl balances sweet and spicy elements with harissa honey chicken, white sweet potato, and nutritious Power Greens. Topped with Crazy Feta, hummus, sumac slaw, tomato and onion, broccoli, cucumber, avocado, skhug, and yogurt dill dressing, the bowl delivers multiple layers of flavor in a lighter format.

Four New Menu Items Expand Mediterranean Options

CAVA’s 2026 menu launch introduces several innovative additions beyond the curated bowls:

Sumac Sour Cream + Onion Pita Chips bring a Mediterranean twist to a classic flavor combination. The limited-time golden pita chips feature a blend of sour cream, garlic, onion, and tangy-citrusy sumac seasoning.

Tangerine Aleppo offers a seasonal beverage option with personality, combining tangerine with Aleppo-style pepper for a unique flavor profile.

Power Greens creates a new base option featuring tender butter lettuce, baby kale, spinach, and heritage greens for increased nutritional value.

Sumac Slaw adds textural contrast with crunchy cabbage tossed in sumac, parsley, and red wine vinegar for brightness and acidity.

White Sweet Potatoes Return After Years of Customer Requests

White sweet potatoes originally appeared on CAVA’s menu during winter 2021. Following their seasonal removal, the brand received continuous requests across social media platforms from customers demanding their return.

“These new offerings and curated bowls bring the bold, bright flavors of the Mediterranean straight to our guests, and truly elevate our entire lineup for 2026,” said Ted Xenohristos, Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer at CAVA. “We’re excited to start the year with flavors that not only pair beautifully together but also make it easy to eat well with more protein and veggies. When your food tastes good and leaves you feeling good, that’s a win; and this menu delivers exactly that.”

CAVA Celebrates Superfans Who Advocated for Menu Changes

To recognize the dedicated customers who campaigned for the return of white sweet potatoes, Ted Xenohristos personally delivered the news through surprise Zoom calls. The brand credits these vocal supporters with influencing the menu decision.

CAVA plans to release limited-edition t-shirts later this month through the CAVA Shop, allowing superfans to commemorate their role in bringing white sweet potatoes back to the permanent menu.

Where to Find CAVA’s New Mediterranean Menu

The expanded menu is now available at all CAVA restaurant locations nationwide. Customers can order the new items in-restaurant, online, or through the CAVA mobile app for pickup or delivery.

For more information about menu offerings and nutritional details, visit https://www.cava.com and follow @CAVA on Instagram for the latest updates and announcements.

Source: CAVA

