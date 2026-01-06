1/6/26: Overcast and 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Clear Night Ahead

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.1°F. Winds are moderate at 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 61.2°F with winds peaking at 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with only a light drizzle noted earlier and a total of 0.01 inches of rainfall. Temperatures hovered above an earlier low of 50.4°F throughout the day.

Tonight, clearer skies are expected with the temperature dipping to a low of 53.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.7 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to remain at 1%, suggesting a predominantly dry evening ahead.

Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing mild and relatively calm weather conditions with no extreme weather alerts or warnings in effect. Residents can expect a pleasant evening with clearer skies following today’s overcast conditions.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
50°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 60°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 63°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 28°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

