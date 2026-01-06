1/6/26: Overcast and 60°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Clear Night Ahead

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 60.1°F. Winds are moderate at 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high reached 61.2°F with winds peaking at 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with only a light drizzle noted earlier and a total of 0.01 inches of rainfall. Temperatures hovered above an earlier low of 50.4°F throughout the day.
Tonight, clearer skies are expected with the temperature dipping to a low of 53.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.7 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to remain at 1%, suggesting a predominantly dry evening ahead.
Overall, Rutherford County is experiencing mild and relatively calm weather conditions with no extreme weather alerts or warnings in effect. Residents can expect a pleasant evening with clearer skies following today’s overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|61°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|60°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|63°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!