Federal Historic Preservation Grant Applications Accepted

Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, is accepting Federal Historic Preservation Fund Grant applications from January 19, 2026 through February 28, 2026. The grant program reimburses 60 percent of the project costs, with a 40 percent match of project funds from the grantee.

This previous grant cycle awarded 21 matching grants totaling over $1.1 million from the

Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocated to non-profits, municipalities, universities, and

civic organizations across the state to support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. Grants for FY26 will be awarded based on federal funding availability.

“Our Federal Historic Preservation Fund grant program is one of the many ways the Tennessee Historical Commission can document and restore our state’s historic places,” said Miranda Montgomery, State Historic Preservation Officer and Interim Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

The selection process prioritizes projects that provide public benefit. Grant applications will fall into one of two categories: survey and planning or restoration. The former includes projects to document historic resources through survey, National Register of Historic Places nominations, or assist local communities to develop design guidelines or preservation plans. Restoration projects include preservation projects or plans that restore an important feature of a building listed in the National Register. Additional priorities include those that meet the goals and objectives of the Tennessee Historical Commission’s plan for historic preservation.

Applications are submitted through the TDEC Grant Management System (GMS). Visit our

website for additional information and access to GMS.

For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit the website. For information on grants, please contact Holly Barnett at [email protected].

