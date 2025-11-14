Bridge Inspection Operations to Close Lanes on I-40 and I-440

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 40 and Interstate 440 in Davidson County.

Beginning Saturday, November 15, from 6 a.m. until noon, the following closures will take place for routine bridge inspection near the I-40/I-440 ramps (Exit 206) in West Nashville:

I-40 eastbound at mile marker 206; all eastbound traffic will be diverted to I-440 eastbound.

I-440 westbound to I-40 westbound will close immediately following the eastbound closure. All westbound traffic will be diverted to I-40 eastbound. The right lane on the I-440 eastbound on-ramp will be closed.

Detour signage will be in place.

