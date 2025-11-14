Tennessee Tourism Awards $2M In Tourism Enhancement Grants To 30 Tennessee Communities

Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) Commissioner Mark Ezell announced today that 30 communities will receive more than $2 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants to strengthen local tourism assets and drive Tennessee’s continued growth as a world-class destination.

The grants help cities and counties enhance experiences, draw more visitors and increase economic impact. Eligible projects include improvements to stages, signage, historic preservation, ADA accessibility and other upgrades to local attractions and venues.

“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD. “When we invest in local attractions and experiences, we’re supporting small businesses, creating jobs and generating visitor-paid tax dollars that benefit Tennesseans in every community.”

“These grants are an investment in the future of Tennessee’s communities, helping attract visitors and generate lasting opportunities,” said Melanie Beauchamp, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach, TDTD. “Their impact is especially visible in rural areas, turning local assets into long-term opportunities for growth and improving quality of life for residents.”

This year, Tourism Enhancement Grants were awarded to 12 at-risk and distressed communities. A full list of grant recipients and their awards can be found below.

Organization County Award Anderson County Government Anderson $49,000 Town of Louisville Blount $100,000 City of Charleston Bradley $52,500 County of Cannon Cannon $91,000 City of Crossville Cumberland $60,000 City of Smithville DeKalb $4,067.43 Dickson County Dickson $50,000 City of Coalmont Grundy $100,000 Town of Tracy City Grundy $100,000 City of Chattanooga Hamilton $90,000 Hawkins County Hawkins $100,000 Beech River Watershed Development Authority Henderson $36,000 Jackson County Jackson $79,135 Town of Dandridge Jefferson $82,971 Johnson County Johnson $57,666.14 City of Tiptonville Lake $48,735 City of South Pittsburg Marion $100,000 City of Etowah McMinn $100,000 Meigs County Government Meigs $95,000 City of Sweetwater Monroe $88,200 Monroe County Government Monroe $17,412.92 Town of Vonore Monroe $14,211 Historic Rugby Inc. Morgan $92,625 Town of Byrdstown Pickett $99,750 Putnam County Putnam $100,000 City of Murfreesboro Rutherford $10,000 Town of Smyrna Rutherford $20,500 City of Kingsport Sullivan $100,000 City of Spencer Van Buren $26,433.75 City of Collinwood Wayne $80,000

