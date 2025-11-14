Rutherford County Fire Rescue Responds to Double Fires Within Miles

Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) responded to a structure fire on Lytle Creek road yesterday around 3:00 pm.

Minutes later a second structure fire was reported on Strickland Drive approximately over five miles away.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of both incidents to find heavy fire conditions.

The incident on Lytle Creek involved an old barn that contained living quarters. Vehicles located in front of the barn raised concerns for potential victims. Rutherford County Firefighters searched for any possible victims. Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators were able to contact the reported occupants of the barn and called an all clear of the area.

RCFR firefighters on the Strickland Drive incident, also involved an outbuilding with living quarters, were assisted by crews from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators.

Both fires were brought under control without incident or injuries.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators were on the scene of both fires which were determined to be unrelated. Investigations are on-going.

RCFR crews were also assisted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service, and the Almaville Volunteer Fire Department.

