discarded pressure cooker

A pressure cooker was found at the entrance of Cason Lane Academy which caused a scare Friday afternoon, May 8.

The pressure cooker was discovered on the sidewalk on Cason Lane by the staff at school just before 1:00 p.m., and they immediately notified police.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers called in the Tennessee Highway (THP) Patrol bomb squad as a precaution.

Bomb squad members were able to inspect the pressure cooker and ruled it safe.

It is still unknown how the pressure cooker ended up in front of the school.

