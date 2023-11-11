Belmont Women’s Soccer Signs Six on National Signing Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University women’s soccer head coach Kelsey Cameron announced their 2024 recruiting class Thursday afternoon. The Bruins will welcome six newcomers to the roster for the upcoming season. The additions include Anay Garcia, Ava Labocki, Greata Genie, Reagan Ross, Teagan Downs, and Towsen Wagoner.

Anay Garcia is a 5-foot-3-inch midfielder from Fallbrook, California. She currently attends Oasis High School, and is a member of their track and field program. Garcia plays club soccer for San Diego Surf ECNL. Her favorite hobby is participating in any outdoor activity. Garcia will pursue a degree in Exercise Science.

Ava Labocki is a 5-foot-6-inch midfielder/forward from Granville, Ohio. Labocki was a four-year letterwinner for the Blue Aces, who won three conference championships, two district championships, and were the 2020 state runner-up. She was named to the all-conference team four times, a two-time District Player of the Year, 2023 Conference Player of the Year, and most notably a 2022 All-American. Labocki plays club soccer for Ohio Premier ECNL.

Labocki also ran indoor and outdoor track her junior year. She enjoys spending her free time hanging out with friends and family, thrifting, and watching the Premier League. Labocki will pursue a degree in Business.

Greta Genie is a 5-foot-8-inch goalkeeper from Eastvale, California. Genie was a three-year letterwinner at Ruben S. Ayala’s, and helped the Bulldogs reach the CIF semifinals in 2022. It was the first time the program won a playoff match since 2015, and more than two matches in the postseason since 2011. Her efforts in goal earned her 2022 First League All-League First Team recognition.

Genie’s club team, Pateadores ECNL, achieved tremendous success in ECNL play. The team were finalists in the 2023 ECNL National Playoffs Showcase Cup B, quarterfinalists in the 2022 ECNL National Playoffs Champions Cup, back-to-back California Regional League Champions in 2018 and 2019, and crowned the 2018 Far West Regional Champion. She enjoys hanging out with friends and family, reading, and cooking. Genie will pursue a degree in Exercise Science.

Reagan Ross is a 5-foot-2-inch forward from Lewis Center, Ohio. Ross’s soccer career includes playing for Olentangy High School and the Ohio Premier Soccer Club.

Teagan Downs is a 5-foot-5-inch defender from Littleton, Colorado. She earned Defensive MVP and All-Conference First Team honors at Heritage High School. Her success on the pitch during club play for Rush GA and Real ECNL led her to another Defensive MVP honor. When she’s not playing soccer, Downs enjoys hiking and skiing. She will pursue a degree in Psychology.

The final recruit of the 2024 class is 5-foot-six-inch midfielder Towsen Wagoner. Hailing from Katy, Texas, Wagoner attended Seven Lakes High School. She helped the team win multiple regional and district championships. Wagoner was named All-Conference First Team twice, and All-Academic First Team. A member of the Albion Hurricanes FC, she enjoys listening to music, playing pickle ball, and watching soccer in her free time.

