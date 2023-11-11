Alanis Morrisette Announces North American Tour Stopping in Nashville

Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced 31 North America shows for The Triple Moon Tour. Following her 2021-2022 record breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, this new tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade.

The tour kicks off on June , 2024 with a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on June 23, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, November 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time at alanis.com.

Citi is the official card of the Triple Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.