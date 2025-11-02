BBB Warns Consumers About Scam Calls from Fake Banks and Loan Companies 

Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be cautious of phishing scams involving fake banks and loan processing companies. These calls often come from individuals posing as representatives from legitimate financial institutions, claiming to need personal information to finalize a loan or verify account details.
The goal? To trick you into sharing sensitive information like your Social Security number, bank account details, or income information, which can then be used for identity theft or fraudulent financial activity.
Once engaged, the scammer may ask for personal or financial information or direct you to a fraudulent website that looks like a real banking portal.
Verify before you respond: If you receive an unexpected call about a loan or banking issue, hang up and contact your financial institution directly using verified contact information from their website or official documents.
Don’t share personal details: Never provide your Social Security number, bank information, or other sensitive data over the phone unless you initiated the call.
Be skeptical of urgency: Scammers rely on pressure tactics. Real banks and lenders will not demand immediate action or threaten consequences.
Avoid calling back unknown numbers: Returning a suspicious call can connect you directly to scammers or result in unexpected fees.
Check for scam reports: Search for the phone number or company name online before engaging.
Report it: If you’ve been contacted by a possible scammer, report the incident to BBB.org/ScamTracker to help protect others.
