11/1/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County and 45.7°F

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 45.7°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 11.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.1°F and dropped to a low of 37.2°F. Light drizzle occurred, with total precipitation measuring just 0.02 inches. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation was 46%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a low around 44.4°F. It will remain overcast, with wind speeds continuing up to 13.2 mph. The likelihood of precipitation persists at 46%, indicating potential for further drizzle or light rain.

Residents should prepare for consistent overcast conditions, maintaining caution on roads due to possible slick conditions from earlier drizzle. Stay updated on potential changes in the weather overnight and into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 37°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 46% chance · 0.02 in Now 46°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 37°F Drizzle: light Sunday 48°F 41°F Rain: slight Monday 52°F 39°F Fog Tuesday 68°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email