5/22/26: Light Drizzle Expected, High of 76 and Low of 70 with Moderate Rain Showers Tonight in Rutherford County

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 75.4°F with a light drizzle. The wind is blowing at 13.3 mph, and there has been no measurable precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Rain is expected to be more pronounced, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.22 in during moderate rain showers. As we look toward the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 70°F, with winds decreasing slightly to around 11.1 mph and a precipitation chance of 29%.

The weather will remain overcast tonight, and residents should be prepared for potential changes as we move into the night hours.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 81% chance · 0.22 in Now 75°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: light Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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