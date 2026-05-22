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Home Weather 5/22/26: Light Drizzle Expected, High of 76 and Low of 70 with...

5/22/26: Light Drizzle Expected, High of 76 and Low of 70 with Moderate Rain Showers Tonight in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 75.4°F with a light drizzle. The wind is blowing at 13.3 mph, and there has been no measurable precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Rain is expected to be more pronounced, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.22 in during moderate rain showers. As we look toward the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 70°F, with winds decreasing slightly to around 11.1 mph and a precipitation chance of 29%.

The weather will remain overcast tonight, and residents should be prepared for potential changes as we move into the night hours.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
81% chance · 0.22 in
Now
75°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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