5/22/26: Light Drizzle Expected, High of 76 and Low of 70 with Moderate Rain Showers Tonight in Rutherford County

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 75.4°F with a light drizzle. The wind is blowing at 13.3 mph, and there has been no measurable precipitation recorded so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Rain is expected to be more pronounced, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.22 in during moderate rain showers. As we look toward the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 70°F, with winds decreasing slightly to around 11.1 mph and a precipitation chance of 29%.
The weather will remain overcast tonight, and residents should be prepared for potential changes as we move into the night hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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