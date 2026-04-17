AT&T Launches E-Waste Collection Drive Across Middle TN For Earth Month

As Earth Month gets underway, AT&T is inviting the community to clean out old electronics while giving back to those in need.

Through its E-Waste Collection Program, residents can drop off used phones, tablets, and charging cords at participating AT&T retail locations across the Nashville area. The goal is to keep electronic waste out of landfills by ensuring items are refurbished, recycled, or reused responsibly.

The effort also comes with a community impact: for every 10 pounds of e-waste collected, AT&T is partnering with Compudopt to donate a laptop to an individual or family in need.

The initiative is part of AT&T’s broader $5 billion commitment to help 25 million people get and stay connected by 2030.

Participating locations include:

Wilma Rudolph Store – 2560 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN

Columbia Store – 618 S James M Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN

Cool Springs Store – 3021 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN

Indian Lake Store – 250 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN

Madison – Rivergate Store – 2001 Gallatin Pike, Madison, TN

Providence Store – 401 S Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN

Murfreesboro Store – 577 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

Charlotte Pike – Nashville Store – 6702 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN

Nashville – West End Store – 1900 W End Ave, Nashville, TN

Smyrna Store – 598 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna, TN

Community members can find more details, including accepted items, at att.com/ewaste.

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