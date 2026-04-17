Police Identify Man Recovered From Percy Priest Lake

Authorities say there are no apparent signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake in Nashville earlier this week.

The body was found Wednesday evening near the Hobson Pike Bridge. A preliminary autopsy showed no indications of foul play, according to investigators.

In an update, the man has been identified as Jonathon Baxter, 23, of Nashville.

Officials said he was found wearing black pants, a black shirt, one black tennis shoe, and one gray tennis shoe, and did not have identification on him at the time.

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The Medical Examiner’s Office will continue working to determine the exact cause of death.

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