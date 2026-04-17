Fire Leaders from Across Middle Tennessee Train in La Vergne to Strengthen Regional Response

Fire service leaders from across Middle Tennessee gathered Thursday, April 16, at La Vergne Fire Rescue Station 41 for a full-day leadership workshop focused on developing current and future chief officers.

The workshop, organized by the Middle Tennessee Association of Fire Chiefs and hosted by La Vergne Fire Rescue, brought together approximately 60 participants from departments across the region, including Smyrna, Brentwood, Dixon County, and White House.

Designed for current and aspiring chief officers, the training provided eight hours of professional development through expert-led sessions and peer collaboration. For emerging leaders, the training creates a pathway for growth beyond day-to-day operations, helping departments build continuity and prepare the next generation of command staff.

“This has become a way to invest not only in fire chiefs, but in the next generation of leaders coming up through the ranks,” La Vergne Fire Chief Ronny Beasley said.

Participants took part in a panel discussion addressing real-world challenges facing today’s fire service, along with informal networking that helps strengthen relationships across jurisdictions. In addition, the workshop featured four primary sessions with guest speakers covering core leadership, communication, and critical incident responses. They included:

Jeremy Criner, Regional Director, NFPA – Codes and Standards: Why You Need to Know & Why It Matters

– Codes and Standards: Why You Need to Know & Why It Matters Dr. Stephan Russ, Vanderbilt Life Flight – Leading Through Catastrophe: The Crash of LifeFlight 1

– Leading Through Catastrophe: The Crash of LifeFlight 1 Joe Martin, City of Murfreesboro – What Is My Communication Style?

– What Is My Communication Style? Joe Polenzani, retired battalion chief, Franklin Fire Department – Leadership Lessons from “Band of Brothers”

“There’s as much value in the relationships built in a room like this as there is in the material being presented,” said Chief Beasley. “Those connections carry over into how we work together across departments.”

The program began in La Vergne two years ago and has grown into a rotating regional workshop hosted by departments across Middle Tennessee.

Hosting the workshop allows La Vergne Fire Rescue to showcase its department while providing personnel with direct access to regional and statewide leadership.

“It gives our people exposure to leaders across the state and reinforces the level of professionalism we’re building here,” Beasley said.

The workshop is free to attend, with participation determined by each department’s fire chief. Attendance is voluntary and typically includes a mix of current command staff and emerging leaders.

Chief Beasley noted that these workshops not only provide structured leadership development but also strengthen community safety and mutual aid across the region.

“By training together and sharing real-world experiences, fire service leaders develop familiarity and trust that carries over into emergency response,” said Chief Beasley. “When departments respond together, that established rapport can improve communication, coordination, and decision-making, helping ensure a faster, more effective response for the communities we serve.”

The program is offered at no cost to attendees, with hosting departments also minimizing expenses through partner support. Thursday’s workshop included breakfast and lunch provided by Firefighters First Credit Union and Safe Industries, allowing La Vergne Fire Rescue to host the event without additional cost.

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