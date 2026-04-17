4/17/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84, Low of 56; Slight Chance of Rain This Afternoon, Clear Tonight with a Low of 70

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.6°F with a light wind coming in at 5.8 mph. Conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
The high for today is expected to reach 84.4°F, while the low will drop to 56.3°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is a 41% chance of slight rain, with anticipated total precipitation of around 0.07 in. This evening, temperatures will settle to a low of 69.6°F under clear skies, and the wind is expected to remain gentle at speeds up to 6.1 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation.
There are no active weather alerts at this time. Please remain aware of the changing conditions as the day progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|56°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|78°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|81°F
|56°F
|Mainly clear
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