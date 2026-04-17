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Home Weather 4/17/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84, Low of 56; Slight...

4/17/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84, Low of 56; Slight Chance of Rain This Afternoon, Clear Tonight with a Low of 70

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.6°F with a light wind coming in at 5.8 mph. Conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The high for today is expected to reach 84.4°F, while the low will drop to 56.3°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is a 41% chance of slight rain, with anticipated total precipitation of around 0.07 in. This evening, temperatures will settle to a low of 69.6°F under clear skies, and the wind is expected to remain gentle at speeds up to 6.1 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather alerts at this time. Please remain aware of the changing conditions as the day progresses.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
56°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0.07 in
Now
83°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 56°F Rain: slight
Saturday 78°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 76°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 56°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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